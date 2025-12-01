LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As November comes to a close, Southern Nevada's water supply show relatively stable conditions following record-setting precipitation in November.

Geneva Zoltek has your monthly breakdown:

November Water Supply: Steady reservoir levels amid ongoing concerns

Lake Mead currently sits at 31% capacity, showing little elevation change from October and maintaining steady levels throughout the month.

However, the reservoir sits two feet lower than this time last year. Future decline is expected.

The Bureau of Reclamation's recent most-probable inflow projections show a Lake Mead elevation level of just 1038.48 ft in September of 2027 — that would be the lowest elevation ever recorded at the reservoir.

Lake Powell presents a more concerning picture at just 28% full, down 31 feet from last year.

The Colorado River, which feeds these reservoirs, depends primarily on wintertime snowpack to replenish the water supply. The Upper Colorado Region currently has 42% of the 30-year median snowpack as winter begins.

Drought conditions persist as a widespread concern throughout the Colorado Basin, though there has been some improvement in recent months, especially locally.

November brought significant moisture to the region, helping Las Vegas record its fifth wettest November on record with 1.64 inches of rainfall.