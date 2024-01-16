Northwest Las Vegas grows with new roads, businesses. Residents see the change firsthand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you live in the northwest part of the city, you may have seen how much it has grown over the last few years.

The boom in the area is continuing with new roads and businesses.

What was once considered the outskirts of Las Vegas is now developed land.

Casa Real, a Mexican restaurant on Craig Road near Tenaya Way, opened last November. One of the owners, Manuel Haro, said he chose the location because of the growth in the area.

“When we saw this location, we did everything we could to open here, and we’re loving it,” Haro said. “We’re just going to keep growing.”

Haro said customers are excited to learn there’s a new Mexican restaurant in the area, and now they don’t have to drive a long distance to get to one.

“The people that live around here and have seen the growth told us they remember when there was nothing here before, and it was just dirt,” he said.

Across the street from Casa Real, a new free-standing emergency services department is also in service. ER at West Craig is an extension of Centennial Hills Medical Center. It just opened last December.

“We’ve continued to see emergency department visits on the rise,” said CEO Craig McCoy. “As they’ve risen, we’ve seen more and more volume daily.”

ER at West Craig currently treats patients of all ages. McCoy said there is a demand for healthcare services in the northwest.

“From the availability of land, new houses, different accessibility, and the beauty of the northwest here, as we continue to grow, healthcare will continue to be in demand,” he said.

Plus, a popular sport gaining more popularity in the northwest valley is pickleball.

“It was just me playing pickleball at Durango Hills, talking with friends; there was a real need,” said Evan Stanko.

Stanko and Ally Wheeler are the owners of G.O.A.T Pickleball. The store is in North Summerlin, but Stanko said it’s convenient for those who enjoy sports across the Las Vegas valley and especially the northwest.

“The northwest is kind of a hub for pickleball,” Stanko said. “We have so many courts around where the store is. There are five at Lone Mountain Park, four at Police Memorial Park, and seven at Durango Hills YMCA. They’re getting ready to build a 24-court complex at the Wayne Bunker Park.”

Development will continue with new public works projects as well. During a city council presentation on Jan. 3rd, director of Public Works Joey Paskey said crews are ready to begin work on the Northwest Regional Park.

Construction will begin on the Grand Teton overpass by the end of January.

The City of Las Vegas also installed five new traffic signals in the northwest on Monday.