Pickleball is good for your mental health, valley doctor says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, there are currently 36.5 million Americans playing the sport.

The popularity is growing so large it has made its way over to the Las Vegas valley.

At one local household, the Reynolds have a player as young as 6 years old and the oldest is grandpa.

Miles Reynolds says pickleball has become a lifestyle for his family— so much so, a move was in their cards, "I caught the pickleball bug and said, 'honey, is it worth moving so we can put a pickleball court in?'"

His business "Sport Court Las Vegas" has seen a boom of pickleball courts in the last few years, at first in retirement communities and now all over the valley.

Dr. Christopher Choi is a local doctor, he says he first learned about pickleball from his elderly patients,

"They’ll miss my appointment, but they won’t miss pickleball," he said.

And just this week— he decided to pick up a racket himself!

Turns out the cardio during pickleball is just one of the health benefits the sport lends to players.

Dr Choi says pickleball raises your endorphins and serotonin which is good for battling depression.

And because pickleball is not a solitary sport—the social aspect of the playing the game has also shown to be beneficial to millions of playing Americans.