Centennial Hills Hospital ranked among top US maternity care centers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Centennial Hills Hospital has earned the highest possible award by the U.S. News & World report—for the second year in a row.

The hospital has been named a High Performing site for maternity care.

“Hospitals that receive a High Performing designation as part of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care meet a high standard in caring for parents with uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Jennifer Winston, health data scientist at U.S. News.

These standards include C-section rates 26% lower than other hospitals and a 37% lower rate of newborn complications.

“I’m very proud of our Birthplace team for the outstanding care they provide to our expectant parents and their babies,” said Craig McCoy, CEO of Centennial Hills Hospital. “Every delivery is unique and our health care professionals are prepared to provide a successful labor, delivery and post-partum experience for all families.”

Centennial Hills Hospital added more labor and delivery suites and 36 mother-baby suites in late 2020.

In 2021, the Birthplace expanded its NICU from 15 to 25 beds, including nine private baby suites, including larger suites for twins and triplets.