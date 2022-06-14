Watch
Dog park grand opening at Lone Mountain Regional Park

Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 14, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Friday, families will have the opportunity to bring their fury friends to celebrate the grand opening of a new dog park, according to an official tweet from Clark County.

Clark county officials will have The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 team there along with the Animal Foundation and food trucks.

This event will be at Lone Mountain Regional Park from 10 a.m. to noon according to Clark County.

