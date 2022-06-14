Dog park grand opening at Lone Mountain Regional Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Friday, families will have the opportunity to bring their fury friends to celebrate the grand opening of a new dog park, according to an official tweet from Clark County.
Clark county officials will have The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 team there along with the Animal Foundation and food trucks.
Hope to see you Friday! @ClarkCountyNV @animalfndlv @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/i46Sb9mJwU— Clark County Commission District C (@CC_DistrictC) June 14, 2022
This event will be at Lone Mountain Regional Park from 10 a.m. to noon according to Clark County.