NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a recent North Las Vegas City Council meeting, agenda item 24 (Ordinance No. 3228) prohibiting encampments was passed.

Prior to the vote, the proposed ordinance received criticism from attendees, including a word from the policy manager of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, who shared that the ordinance was "criminalizing homelessness," and that it would raise "basic due process and equal protection concerns."

North Las Vegas prohibits encampments in City Council meeting (Video courtesy of the North Las Vegas City Council)

Referencing a woman who was recently rescued from a wash by North Las Vegas officers, the council shared that encampments posed a risk to unhoused individuals. The council added that it was unclear whether or not the woman herself was unhoused.

The council also brought up Campus for Hope, stating that they had made a "substantial contribution" to the project that aims to provide services and housing to the unsheltered community when it opens in 2028.

Channel 13 attended Campus for Hope's groundbreaking, where those for and against the project gathered on July 17.