LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 18, NLVPD said they responded to "an adult female calling for help as she was being carried away by rushing water."

The woman was found in the wash area by Losee Road and East Gowan Road near Craig Ranch Regional Park, police said.

The patrol officers dispatched carried out the water rescue with stop sticks and a long leash, which NLVPD said "prevented a tragic conclusion."