Man dies after being struck by patrol car in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Division investigated an officer-involved vehicle-pedestrian collision that resulted in a man's death.

At about 9:51 p.m. on Aug. 4, North Las Vegas Police Department says one of its patrol officers was responding to a call when his vehicle struck a man they say was walking in the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

ORIGINAL: Pedestrian critical after being hit by patrol car in North Las Vegas

Authorities say the preliminary investigation indicates that the officer was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard approaching Lake Mead Boulevard when his vehicle struck the man, who appeared to be crossing from the east sidewalk to the west sidewalk on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers arrived and say they began life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to UMC Trauma and later died from his injuries.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to conduct the investigation.

The coroner's office will release the identity of the deceased, and the cause and manner of death, after proper notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.