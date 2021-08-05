Road closures in effect as North Las Vegas police investigate critical crash involving patrol car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are investigating a crash involving a patrol car that left one person in critical condition at the hospital.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions at Bruce Street and Lake Mead Boulevard while authorities investigate.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the patrol car was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m. when a person was hit by the car.

That person was transported to University Medical Center.

It is not clear at this time if they were inside a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

