NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas family is starting over after a massive fire destroyed their home Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind rubble, memories, and a powerful symbol of hope.

The fire broke out in the old Windsor Park community, consuming the family’s home and nearly everything inside. Despite the destruction, all five family members made it out safely.

Standing where his childhood home once stood, Roman Jauregui pointed out what remained.

WATCH | North Las Vegas family devastated after losing childhood home in massive fire

North Las Vegas family devastated after losing childhood home in massive fire

“So the master bedroom was located right here,” he said, gesturing toward the debris. “The living room was right in the center of the home.”

In the middle of that devastation, one item stood out.

“The cross was actually on this little ledge,” Jauregui said. “When the firemen brought it out, there was a lot on it that was not damaged in any way.”

While some may see it as a coincidence, Jauregui and his family view the untouched cross as a sign of hope.

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“All of my sister’s belongings, all of my father’s belongings are gone,” he said. “But everyone made it out safe by the grace of God. We are extremely grateful to our neighbors who got us out just in time.”

No one was injured in the fire, but the emotional toll has been significant.

“It was pretty brutal,” Jauregui said. “Coming back after it had been demolished was incredibly emotional. But this is a resilient family, and we look forward to rebuilding.”

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That rebuilding process is already underway.

Jauregui’s father, a longtime Windsor Park resident, is set to receive one of the 93 homes being built in the newly redeveloped Windsor Park community later this year.

“At the very least, we have a home to go to,” he said. “That’s a lot more than many people in these situations can say.”

In the meantime, help is coming from the community and local leaders. State Senators Dina Neal, Marilyn Dondero Loop, Julie Pazina, and Edgar Flores have stepped in to provide about $2,000 in financial assistance, along with a temporary Airbnb for the family as they recover.

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However, the road to normalcy will be long for Roman's family as they have lost everything in the fire. In the meantime, the family has created a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet.

Even in the face of loss, the family remains grounded in faith and resilience.

“This is a neighborhood full of Rocky Balboas,” Jauregun said. “We always bounce back. We’ll always be okay, and we will always be bound by faith.”

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