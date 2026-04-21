Five people displaced after fire burns North Las Vegas home, spreads to nearby houses

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five people will be displaced after a home caught fire in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

That's according to initial information provided by the North Las Vegas Fire Department about its response to the fire on Andrew Circle, near Simmons Street and Evans Avenue.

Fire officials say the responded at 2:35 p.m. to find a single-story house on fire. They note that the fire also extended to nearby homes.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials say the fire is nearly extinguished, and no injuries have been reported.

Additional details were not immediately available at the time of this report.