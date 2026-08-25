Nonprofit founder Jon Ponder makes second court appearance following arrest for alleged sex crimes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hope for Prisoners CEO Jon Ponder made his second appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning.

He was released on bail five days ago after his arrest Aug. 18 on 20 charges for alleged sex crimes.

WATCH | Arrest report details Ponder's alleged pattern of abusing incarcerated women:

Arrest report details nonprofit founder's alleged pattern of abusing incarcerated women

Ponder is on administrative leave from the nonprofit, which provides re-entry services for those who were incarcerated.

The judge on the bench Tuesday said any judge in Clark County likely knows who he is and has participated in a Hope for Prisoners program graduation, but said she will have no problem being fair and impartial going forward in his case. Ponder is due back in court next week.

Channel 13 did try to get comment from him by knocking on his door and calling him. Nobody answered the door, and a message was left on his cell phone.

On Monday, Channel 13 spoke exclusively with Rodney Taylor, who graduated from Hope for Prisoners and then worked there from 2017 to 2020.

He wrote a letter to the nonprofit's Board of Directors a month after he resigned, warning them of behaviors he witnessed from Ponder that concerned him.

WATCH that full story here: