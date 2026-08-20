Las Vegas nonprofit founder jailed on $200K bail for sex crimes charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jon Ponder, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Hope For Prisoners, appeared in court Thursday morning related to the 20 charges he faces for sex crimes.
Ponder will be held on a $200,000 bail, a judge ruled. If he makes bail, he will have high-level electronic monitoring, no contact with any of the victims and has to surrender his passport.
WATCH | For the first time, we're hearing from Jon Ponder's defense attorney. Mary Kielar reports the latest:
According to a recently obtained arrest report, Ponder used his contractual relationship with the Nevada Department of Corrections and position of power to sexually abuse female inmates who were affiliated with or actively participating in the Hope For Prisoners program.
Ponder's lawyer, David Chesnoff, spoke to KTNV after the hearing Thursday. "There’s a lot of public interest that can be seen by the number of cameras that are here. Jon and the organization have helped thousands of people. There were people that he’s helped that came to court this morning, unsolicited by me."
That included one person who credits Hope for Prisoners for giving him his life back after serving time.
"Hope for prisoners has helped me get custody of my children, and now I am a homeowner. And all I can say is thank you to the program," said Jesse Reyes, who showed up to court Thursday morning.
WATCH | Mary Kielar has the latest on Ponder's arrest and the allegations he's facing:
His next appearance is set for Aug. 25, 2026.
Shortly after Ponder appeared in court, we received the following statement on behalf of the Hope For Prisoners Board of Directors:
The Board of Directors of HOPE for Prisoners is shocked and deeply concerned by the recent charges brought against its CEO, Jon Ponder. These allegations are extremely serious and entirely inconsistent with the core values of the organization. Therefore, effective immediately, Mr. Ponder has been placed on administrative leave.
HOPE’s daily operations will continue without interruption. We remain fully committed to HOPE’s vital mission of helping individuals successfully reenter the workforce, transform their families, and rebuild their lives. Out of respect for the integrity of the ongoing legal process, we have no further comment at this time.
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Las Vegas nonprofit founder jailed on $200K bond for sex crimes chargesHope for Prisoners founder Jon Ponder was in court Thursday morning to answer for at least 20 charges related to allegations that he sexually abused inmates. Mary Kielar reports the latest from inside the courtroom.
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