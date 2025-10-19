'No Kings' protest draws thousands to Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Las Vegas locals took to the streets on Saturday as part of "No Kings" demonstrations, protesting President Donald Trump, his administration and their policies.

Four protests were scheduled across the Las Vegas Valley, in North Las Vegas, Henderson, on the Las Vegas Strip and in Downtown Las Vegas, as part of a nationwide movement that drew millions across the country, pushing back against what organizers call "growing authoritarianism" in the United States.

Downtown Las Vegas' demonstration was organized by Indivisible Las Vegas, and drew a couple thousand people to the steps of the Federal Courthouse, with a march and guest speakers.

Protesters packed Downtown sidewalks as part of the nationwide day of action, like Nicole Owens.

"This warms my heart, there's so many people out here of every race, every age," Owens told Channel 13. "This is what America is."

People we spoke with all had their own reasons for showing up to the protest which stretched from Saturday late-morning into the early afternoon, like Tyler Doss, who said he's a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's under attack," Doss said. "I'm here to represent my community, because we're all under attack and we need to all stand up for what we believe in."

Retired elementary school teacher Donna Faris says she's not happy with rhetoric coming from the White House.

"Our country is not a country of hate," Faris said. "Our country is a country of love, but we're not showing it, we're not seeing it."

Demonstrators are speaking out against a range of President Trump’s policies, but some key themes took center stage, including the administration’s ICE raids.

"My family is from Mexico, so they immigrated here so I could have a better life," said Brisa Medina, who was attending her first protest. "Now I'm standing up for those who cannot speak out, or who don't have the opportunity to."

There was a sizable police presence on hand for the duration of the demonstration, with Las Vegas Boulevard closed to traffic, officers lining both sides of the street and Metro's helicopter circling overhead.

The operation was overseen by Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh and Nevada's U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield, who were all watching from the steps of the Federal Courthouse.

The demonstration remained nonviolent — Metro Police says just one person Downtown was arrested for disorderly conduct.

UPDATE: The protest downtown is over. Roads will begin reopening soon. There was one arrest for disorderly conduct.

"It's great, really peaceful," Jeannie Earhart said. "People care about America — we don't hate America, we love America, we just want it to be good again."

Protesters in attendance Saturday told Channel 13 they were grateful everything stayed peaceful, with many adding they plan on attending more demonstrations in the future.