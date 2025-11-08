'No judgement and no cost': Animal Foundation to host emergency pet food pantry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the government shutdown enters its 36th day, many are feeling the strain on their wallets — from air traffic controllers working in Las Vegas airports without pay to local SNAP recipients receiving no benefits in November.

Channel 13 has compiled various resources to help humans find food resources — and now we're adding furry friends to the list.

On Monday, November 10, The Animal Foundation will be hosting an Emergency Pet Food Pantry event to aid those in need of resources to feed their pets, according to a recent social media post.

Who is eligible?

The post says the event welcomes those that are experiencing joblessness, have recently been furloughed, or are being impacted by SNAP delays, and aims to keep pets and families together by providing essential resources.

Where is the event?

Distribution will be held at the Pet Food Pantry at The Animal Foundation's Community Center, located at 655 North Mojave Road from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on November 10.

Their website says attendees will be given dry cat and/or dog food, for up to four pets per household. Distribution will continue while supplies last, and the line closes at 3 p.m.

If you are unable to attend, The Animal Foundation provides other opportunities by appointment and through pop-ups. You can learn more by visiting their website.

What should I bring?

You'll need your ID and the total of the pets you're feeding. However, The Animal Foundation requests that you leave all animals at home for this event.

I don't need resources, but I'd like to help — can I contribute?

The Animal Foundation is currently accepting donations for their Pet Food Pantry Day. You can browse their wish list and contribute by clicking here.