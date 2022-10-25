NLCS: Two Las Vegas natives, Bryce Hopper and Bryson Stott, head to World Series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas natives, Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott, are headed to the World Series.

"Thankful, grateful. So excited to be here. Grateful for my teammates, this organization, this fan base. We're going to enjoy this."

Following the Phillies win, Harper was named the 2022 National League Championship Series MVP.

The two time NLCS MVP says they need four more wins to get the job done.

And, Harper gets to head to the biggest stage in baseball alongside Las Vegas native and former UNLV baseball alum, Bryson Stott.

"Kinda just being from the same city and playing with one of your best friends on the biggest stage is something not a lot of people could say they ever do," Stott said. "Just being able to represent Vegas with him, I mean I see a bunch of Vegas shirts all the time out here."

The World Series game one will begin on Friday in Houston.