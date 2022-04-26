NFL puts together fun, affordable options for Las Vegas Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just 2 days the 2022 NFL Draft takes place on the Las Vegas Strip, running April 28-30. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is expecting more than half a million attendees throughout the course of the three-day event.

The NFL has put together free experiences for fans to enjoy.

The big change from what was on the drawing board in 2020 is the NFL will have a new venue. The Caesars Forum will be Draft HQ.

The draft will take place at the forum, with all sorts of NFL fun in-and-around the complex. It will comprise the major footprint for the three-day event, all free to the public.

The NFL is bringing its floating stage back, with the Bellagio Fountains as the "only in Las Vegas" backdrop. That's where teams' new prospects will be presented.

The NFL is also selling exclusive merchandise at their NFL Store located inside the Caesar’s Forum Shops.

NFL OnePass is your digital key to making the most out of attending NFL Events. Fans can download the app in the App Store or on Google Play. Alternatively, fans can register on www.nfl.com/onepass to receive their QR code. Registration is FREE for NFL OnePass – no purchase necessary.

By having NFL OnePass and the app, fans can:

See a schedule of player signings and appearances



Access photos and videos from the event



Participate in interactive activities



Be entered for a chance to win prizes



Ask Vince, the NFL's 24/7 concierge any event-related questions



Receive alerts on the latest event information

You must be over the age of 18 to register for NFL OnePass. For your safety, all fans registering will be required to accept the waiver to participate in interactive games. During registration, adults will have the opportunity to add up to 5 minors