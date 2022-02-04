NFL Community Day and NHL Street held in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — An action-packed weekend with the NFL Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star games both in Vegas. And naturally, the closer you are to the events, the better the business.

“For sure, people want to be near the event itself,” said Jordan Camacho, of Sticks Tavern Grill on Water Street. “Even if they can’t be at it, they want to be near it.”

Businesses closer to Allegiant and T-Mobile should be fine, then. But what about those way out in Henderson?

“We definitely do see a bit of an uptick in business, but it’s not super crazy,” he said.

The NHL hopes to maybe change that. It will be planting an event right in the middle of Water Street ahead of the weekend, called NHL Street. With food trucks and, you guessed it, street hockey.

“We’re going to have a bar set up out front, as well as doing some hot dogs out there,” he said. “Right out in front of our door is where the street’s going to shut down. So, we expect it to be pretty busy.”

The NFL extended some love to Henderson ahead of the Pro Bowl with Community Day.

It focused on prettying up Wells Park by touching up some murals, and everyone just took it easy for a while.

“Oh, I’m part of the Boys and Girls Club helping out painting, helping our community,” said Emiliano, representing the Boys and Girls Club.

But no matter where in the Valley they are held—big events always have at least a little bit of a ripple effect.

“I’m super psyched that we get the Pro Bowl,” said Camacho. “I just can’t wait for the Super Bowl. That’s going to be nuts, too, once that finally comes here.”

NHL Street will be on Water Street between Basic and Atlantic Friday—that’s tomorrow—from 4-8pm.