Las Vegas breaking news for March 20, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 20, 2018.

3: 17 A.M.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Meadows apartment complex on 3150 South Nellis Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road. The fire was contained to building 1078 apartment #21.

Upon arrival, firefighters entered the apartment and saw light smoke. Smoke became heavier as the crews went deeper into the apartment and located the fire in a bedroom. They knocked down the fire at 3:34 a.m. and found an unconscious person in the bedroom. Firefighters began CPR and transported the patient to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

