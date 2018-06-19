Las Vegas breaking news for June 19, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 19, 2018.

OVERNIGHT

Police say a 29 year old fell in a pool and drowned at a home at 2584 Palma Vista Avenue, near Eastern and Vegas Valley Drive.

The incident occurred at 11:47 p.m. on June 18 and officers believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.