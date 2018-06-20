Water leak causes flooding at Mandalay Bay Convention Center

A water leak at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center resulted in flooding on the convention floor Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:33 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to the south convention center building. Upon arrival, personnel reported water leaking from the area between the first and second floor of the convention center. It was determined that there was a water main break in the loading dock area that caused the leak.

Crews are working to clean up after a water main break caused flooding in the @MandalayBay Convention Center. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/0kO7nJLOTD — Bryan Callahan (@BCallahanKTNV) June 20, 2018

No injuries were reported. Approximately 1,000 people who were on the second floor of the convention center were relocated to other areas of the hotel as a precaution.

The water was secured as was the electrical power in the area. There was no report of any structural damage to the building.

Hotel personnel are in the process of removing the water from the convention center. Clark County firefighters remain on scene assisting the hotel personnel.

MGM Resorts released a statement regarding the incident: