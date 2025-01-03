New Year's Eve DUI enforcement campaign leads to 49 arrests statewide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New numbers have come for a New Year's Eve DUI enforcement campaign from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign ran through the New Year's Eve celebrations across the state, resulting in:



49 DUI arrests

1,358 traffic stops

999 citations

10 other arrests

State officials have repeatedly stated that speeding and impaired driving are the leading factors leading to roadway fatalities — especially during peak holiday periods like New Year's Eve.

"Every decision you make behind the wheel matters. Weak choices lead to tragedy. Strong ones save lives. Every time you choose to get behind the wheel, lives are in your hands,” the state agency said in a press release.