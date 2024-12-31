Metro Police Department statistics show traffic fatalities increase for fourth year in a row

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian Monday night marked the 158th traffic fatality in the Las Vegas Metro Police Department's jurisdiction for 2024.

According to the department's statistics, the total number of traffic-related fatalities has increased every year since 2020. Here are some of the numbers for 2024 as of the week ending December 27th:



Total collisions: 18,233

Collisions with injuries: 11,432

Total fatal collisions: 134

Collisions involving pedestrians: 82

Pedestrian fatalities: 62

Fatal DUI's: 55

Total hit-and-run fatalities: 30

Metro has partnered with multiple law enforcement agencies for the Impaired Driver Campaign that started on Dec. 16 and ends on Jan. 5. The goal is to increase visible patrols across the state and get impaired drivers off Nevada's roads. This New Year's Eve, they're encouraging drivers to use a ride share or taxi to keep everyone on the road safe.

In addition to RTC offering free rides on New Year's Eve, Lyft and Uber are also offering discounts for Tuesday night's festivities.