East Las Vegas crash ends in one dead, driver arrested

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a crash in East Las Vegas Monday evening.

The crash happened at North Lamb Boulevard and Elm Avenue around 7:52 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a 2007 GMC Sierra was speeding north on Lamb when a pedestrian started crossing Lamb near Elm in a marked crosswalk.

The GMC left its lane and hit the raised center median containing the crosswalk and the pedestrian, knocking the pedestrian into the road.

The GMC stopped, and medical personnel took the pedestrian to UMC. Despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The GMC’s driver remained at the scene and was not impaired. The driver was arrested and is held at the Clark County jail on reckless driving charges related to the crash.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 158th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2024, and the collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

