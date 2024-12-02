Results are in for Nevada Highway Patrol's DUI enforcement campaign honoring fallen troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol have released their numbers following a statewide DUI enforcement campaign honoring fallen troopers Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.

The enforcement campaign began this past weekend with multiple agencies participating.

Statewide, the results came in at:



540 vehicle stops

255 citations issued

32 DUI arrests

13 other arrests

Speed and impaired driving continue to be leading causes of roadway fatalities in Nevada, and efforts such as this enforcement campaign are working to eliminate deaths on state roads.

"Remember that one DUI arrest is potentially a life saved, and that life could've been your family or your friend," said NSP Maj. Kevin Honea at the kick-off of the enforcement campaign.

In addition to the NSP Highway Patrol Division, these agencies also participated: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, CIty of Las Vegas Marshals, Clark County School District Police, North Las Vegas Police Department, Boulder City Police Department, Reno Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and the Carson City Sheriff's Office.

For more information on eliminating roadway fatalities in Nevada, visit the Zero Fatalities website by clicking the link here.