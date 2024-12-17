New thermal imaging technology rolls out on Nevada roadways to keep drivers safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the new year right around the corner, our city and roads are busier than ever, and safety is top of mind for all of us.
But now, a new, high-tech tool designed to make our highways safer is being used right here in Southern Nevada, and I got to see this cutting-edge technology in action and learn how it's helping protect you and making your commute safer.
The Smart Roadside Inspection System
As we approach one of the busiest times of the year, Nevada State Police are stepping up their efforts to protect drivers from the dangers that are hidden on our roads.
This smart mobile system uses advanced technology that is designed to electronically screen commercial vehicles in a matter of seconds.
“Thermal imaging cameras, license plate readers, USDOT number and placard readers," said Tappan Cornmesser, a lieutenant with the Nevada State Police.
Lt. Cornmesser gave me a tour of this new roadside inspection system which detects trucks with faulty brakes or overloaded cargo to something much darker.
Abel: Human trafficking is a major issue here in our city. How will this help reduce that?
“We partner with Truckers Against Trafficking...we will detect heat anomalies. So, if a box trailer shows a temp difference up front, inspectors will flag it," Lt. Cornmesser said.
I checked and found Las Vegas ranked second as the worst in the nation for sex trafficking. With more tourists coming to town for big events, the crime is only growing.
Along with targeting traffickers, this technology helps troopers spot trucks carrying dangerous loads or violating weight limits, allowing them to keep our roads and drivers safe and our infrastructure protected.
“Long term is, of course, to reduce accidents and fatal crashes, and human trafficking. Other states have seen a reduction in all of those parameters," Lt. Cornmesser said.
He said in four to five months, Northern Nevada will also be receiving a system just like this.
