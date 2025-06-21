As Pride Month continues, Nevada's LGBTQ+ community faces both progress and setbacks following the conclusion of the state's legislative session earlier this month. Governor Joe Lombardo signed some protective measures into law while vetoing others, including legislation aimed at shielding transgender healthcare providers.

I sat down with Silver State Equality Director Andre Wade to discuss what passed, what didn't, and what it means for Southern Nevadans.

WATCH | Abel Garcia sits down with the Director of Silver State Equality to talk about what passed and what didn't

Nevada's legislative session brings mixed results for LGBTQ+ protections

This year's legislative session introduced key bills aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ rights in Nevada, but not all of them survived, including Senate Bill 171.

"The gender-affirming care shield law… would provide protections for providers of gender-affirming care and those seeking care from another state. It's really timely, especially with the recent Supreme Court decision," Wade said.

Wade explained the bill would have protected providers from prosecution or disciplinary action, including those helping out-of-state patients.

However, Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed the bill, writing: "SB 171 is well-intentioned but has a critical ambiguity…This introduces a potential conflict between a patient-specific clinical judgment and a generalized notion of prudence."

On June 18, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in Tennessee, a decision that could have ripple effects across the country.

Despite the shifting national landscape and Governor Lombardo's vetoes, Wade says Nevada still offers critical access to care and protections that remain in place.

"We're glad that this decision from the Supreme Court will not impact care in Nevada. Gender-affirming care is legally available, and most insurance providers cover it," Wade said.

Wade noted there were still legislative victories, with Senate Bill 117 being signed into law.

This bill requires the Department of Veterans Services to expand outreach and help to LGBTQ+ veterans and their families to upgrade discharge status and access benefits.

"It really helps LGBTQ+ veterans who were dishonorably discharged during 'Don't Ask Don't Tell'... It creates a pathway to access the full benefits they deserve," Wade said.

Also signed into law this session was a bill that allows reproductive and gender-affirming care providers and their families to keep personal information private from public records and state IDs.

"Because unfortunately, there are providers who are attacked," Wade said.

What are some resources available for LGBTQ+ individuals in Southern Nevada?



THE CENTER – LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY CENTER OF SOUTHERN NEVADA

Offers wellness programs, peer support, youth services, and counseling

401 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

thecenterlv.org | (702) 733-9800



Specializes in support for trans, nonbinary, and gender-diverse individuals

genderjusticenevada.org



Provides statewide LGBTQ+ advocacy and access to supportive services

silverstateequality.org



24/7 crisis support via phone, text, or chat for LGBTQ+ youth

thetrevorproject.org | 1-866-488-7386



LGBTQ+-inclusive mental health education, groups, and referrals

namisouthernnevada.org



