New Silverado Ranch Detention Basin could prevent further flooding ahead of monsoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new flood control basin at Decatur and Silverado Ranch boulevards was recently completed to prevent flooding in the area.

Tuesday, officials shared the importance of this and also stressed the dangers of monsoon season.

"The least amount of rain will flood that intersection right there at Silverado Ranch and Decatur Boulevard," said Las Vegas resident, Martha Schumacher.

Schumacher has lived in the area for eight years. She says she knows the damage rains can cause.

"I didn't worry about it until I got caught in it one time," she said.

She was happy to learn about the new Silverado Ranch Detention Basin which will help with the flooding in the area.

"It is awesome," she said. "It is scary every time that intersection floods."

Steven Parrish is the new general manager and chief engineer at the Regional Flood Control District.

"Water can actually drain into this facility through inlet structures," he said. "There is one on the corner and 10 foot by 7 foot boxes that convey water into the basin."

Monsoon season starts July 1, and this new basin could prevent problems in the area.

"You can see a casino right there on Las Vegas Boulevard that is going to be protected by this as well as multiple houses and developments down stream," he said.

Officials are getting the word out to to be prepared for flash flood season in Southern Nevada.

"If a flash flood warning is issued for your area, you may receive a wireless emergency alert on your phone," said Chris Outler with the National Weather Service.

"Realize six inches of water can sweep you off your feet, a foot of water can float your car," Parrish said. "Once you are caught up in these waters, it is very difficult to get out of them."

After an active monsoon last year, officials expect a delayed season this year as the triple digits are just now arriving.

"There are 106 basins right now already built," Parrish said. "There are several under design as well, some on Sunrise Mountain."

The Regional Flood Control District knows how much danger the flash flooding can bring, neighbors like Schumacher say basins like the one in Silverado Ranch will make a difference.

"I have lived here 8 and a half years, every time it rains, it is a little scary," she said.