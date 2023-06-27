2023 Monsoon: How to keep yourself, family safe during the wet season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon 2023 is currently underway. According to the National Weather Service, the 2022 monsoon was the valley's wettest in a decade. It caused flash flooding in many parts of the valley.

⛈️ With 0.58 inches added to the tally yesterday, the monsoon season in #Vegas has delivered 1.28" of rainfall so far! That makes this the wettest monsoon in ten years! And we've still got a month and a half left to add to our total! #VegasWeather ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/qIDn5RZWiQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022

On Tuesday, Channel 13 will dedicate a full day of coverage to Monsoon 2023 and what you need to know in order to keep you and your family safe.

MONSOON 2023: SPECIAL REPORTS

Monsoon 2022 was one for the books in the Vegas valley. What are experts predicting this year?

After a historic monsoon season, Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Anjali Patel spoke with meteorologists and experts at Springs Preserve to learn more about this year's monsoon and how it affects the valley.

Fire and rescue preparing for monsoon season

Anchor Abel Garcia spoke with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue to learn how they prepare to respond to flash flooding calls and how they train for swift water rescues. Experts also offer tips on what you need to know to stay safe.

Water Authority says monsoon season means water conservation

Anchor Tricia Kean spoke with the Southern Nevada Water Authority about how the monsoon can provide more opportunities for people to conserve water. They also provide tips on what you can do if you spot people across the valley wasting water.