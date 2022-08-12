Watch Now
Las Vegas experiencing wettest monsoon season in 10 years, NWS says

PHOTOS: Monsoon storms bring rain, flooding to Las Vegas valley
BRANDON BLAKE
Posted at 10:49 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 13:49:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service says Las Vegas is currently experiencing its wettest monsoon season in 10 years.

On Friday, NWS said that this year’s monsoon season has delivered 1.28 inches of rainfall so far in the Las Vegas Valley. Including the 0.58 inches of rain from Thursday’s storm, 2022 has been the wettest monsoon season in Las Vegas in a decade.

In 2012, Las Vegas saw 3.63 inches during the monsoon season, according to NWS.

On Friday, the NWS issued yet another flash flood watch – set to expire at midnight – that will undoubtedly add to that total.

