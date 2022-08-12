Las Vegas experiencing wettest monsoon season in 10 years, NWS says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service says Las Vegas is currently experiencing its wettest monsoon season in 10 years.

⛈️ With 0.58 inches added to the tally yesterday, the monsoon season in #Vegas has delivered 1.28" of rainfall so far! That makes this the wettest monsoon in ten years! And we've still got a month and a half left to add to our total! #VegasWeather ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/qIDn5RZWiQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022

On Friday, NWS said that this year’s monsoon season has delivered 1.28 inches of rainfall so far in the Las Vegas Valley. Including the 0.58 inches of rain from Thursday’s storm, 2022 has been the wettest monsoon season in Las Vegas in a decade.

In 2012, Las Vegas saw 3.63 inches during the monsoon season, according to NWS.

On Friday, the NWS issued yet another flash flood watch – set to expire at midnight – that will undoubtedly add to that total.

⛈️ We're starting to sound like a broken record here, but thunderstorms are possible yet again today as well as flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted through midnight for much of Southern NV, Northwest AZ, and far eastern CA. #cawx #nvwx #azwx ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/gdTacx3WYy — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022

