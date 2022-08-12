Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, August 12, 2022

The August 12, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 13:00:07-04

The monsoon moisture continues throughout parts of the valley, with the potential for rain Friday and into your weekend. Thursday night's storms, led to record rainfall, with 1.28" of rain, making this the "wettest monsoon" in a decade according to the National Weather Service.

Storm chances for Saturday are slight, with some pop-up showers in the afternoon, but Sunday the storm potential ramps-up. Heavy rainfall could bring the potential for flash flooding in some areas.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted through midnight for much of Southern NV, Northwest AZ, and far eastern CA, according to the NWS Las Vegas.

