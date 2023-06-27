Water Authority says monsoon season means water conservation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon season means some real chances of a downpour in the valley. So officials are taking time to send out an important reminder.

Anchor Tricia Kean spoke with the Southern Nevada Water Authority, which says now is the time to conserve water.

TAKE ACTION

"It's extremely important when we get these monsoonal rains for Southern Nevadans to act. And that is the one action they can take is turn off that irrigation," says Jon Castagnino with Water Authority.

He says monsoons provide the perfect opportunity to save some water in the summer. When a monsoon rain begins, turning off irrigation systems at homes and businesses throughout the valley are key.

"We did some research on this Tricia. We compared a week when we got monsoon rains and than we compared it to the week before when we didn't get any rain and across the valley, the valley used 250 million gallons less that same week," says Castagnino.

That means, by turning off irrigation systems during an active week of monsoon rains, the valley could save enough water to almost fill the Luxor. Another way of looking at it, it's enough water to fill about 370 Olympic size swimming pools in just one week.

"We ask residents every time you get a significant amount of rain on your property to turn off your irrigation controller for at least 24 hours," says Castagnino.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority says after a good summer rain storm you can skip landscape watering for as long as 48 to 72 hours. This saves even more water and helps reduce your water bill.

REPORT WASTE

"If you see a water waster in your neighborhood, what can you do to take action?" asks Tricia. "Best thing to do. Download the LVVWD app. (Click here for Apple Store or here for Google Play store.) There is a way to download that and report water waste," says Castagnino.

He goes on to says, "You can take a picture. It'll geolocate where you're standing right now. So if you see water waste right where you're standing, it'll pinpoint the location. And really it's very simple to do."