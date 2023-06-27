2023 marks longest year without triple digits since 1965, 110 degrees expected early July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Triple digit weather in Las Vegas is approaching.

The National Weather Service for Las Vegas said the valley reached 97 degrees Monday.

"Las Vegas has failed to reach 100 degrees for 291 straight days," NWS Las Vegas said in a twitter post.

After topping out at 97°F today, Las Vegas has failed to reach 100° for 291 straight days.



This breaks the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100° set in 1964-1965 (290 days). Temperature data for Las Vegas goes back to 1937. #nvwx #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 27, 2023

Officials with the weather service said this year breaks the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees that was set in 1964-1965.

KTNV's meteorologist, Justin Bruce, said that in 1965, it did not hit 100 degrees until June 30th, "the latest on record." Also, in the same year, temperatures did not pour over 110 degrees.

Bruce predicts the valley will see triple digits June 29 this year.

"We might hit 110° on July 2nd," he said.

NWS says temperature data for Las Vegas goes back to 1937.