New indoor sports complex coming to west Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new indoor sports complex is coming to Henderson.
The Henderson City Council gave final approval for the project at their meeting on Tuesday, July 2.
IT'S OFFICIAL! 🙌 The West Henderson Fieldhouse is coming to St. Rose and Maryland Parkway. Get ready to live out your sports dreams in a complex suited for play, as Mayor and Council gave final approval for the build. pic.twitter.com/9bBdXumGWt— City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) July 3, 2024
The complex will be built behind Chicken N Pickle, which is currently under construction at St. Rose and Maryland Parkways.
According to city officials, the facility will be 180,000 square feet and include:
- Basketball courts that can convert to other court uses such as volleyball and pickleball
- Hybrid turf fields for sports like indoor soccer, box lacrosse and indoor football
- Birthday party and community rooms
- Family entertainment areas to potentially feature bowling, laser tag, arcade games, miniature golf, restaurant, and bar
The project is part of a public-private partnership with KemperSports and Henderson residents will be eligible for 20% discounts on all amenities.
In addition to that, city officials said the complex will attract sports tournaments and is anticipated to generate over $1 million in tax revenue and over $10 million in wages and salaries for workers.
The city says the complex will be a $70 million investment with funds provided through the private third-party partner and one-time funding sources, including public infrastructure bond sale, the West Henderson Development Fund, and the City Municipal Facilities Fund.