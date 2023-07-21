Watch Now
Construction begins on Chicken N Pickle complex in Henderson

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 20:04:38-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Construction is officially underway on Nevada's first Chicken N Pickle location.

It will be located in Henderson at St. Rose and Maryland Parkway.

The entertainment complex is a three-acre, multi-level experience including a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts, and dog park.

Chicken N Pickle was originally launched in Kansas City, Missouri back in 2016. Since then, the company has expanded to Wichita and Overland Park in Kansas, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio, Grand Prairie, and Grapevine, Texas.

There are another eight locations that are currently being developed including Glendale, Arizona, St. Charles, Missouri, Allen, Texas, Webster, Texas, Fishers, Indiana and Henderson.

"Chicken N Pickle was first to the market over seven years ago and our 'low-tech, high touch' concept is simple," said Brad Clarke, the CEO of Chicken N Pickle. "Guests visit our properties seeking an experience and one of the most rewarding things we see is when people gather on our pickleball courts and game yard or over high-quality food and a craft cocktail while connecting with their family and friends under one roof."

The Henderson location was originally scheduled to open in late 2023. However, according to a press release, that has been bumped back in 2024.

