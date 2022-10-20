Chicken N Pickle will bring popular food and family fun to Henderson in late 2023

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new entertainment complex is bringing a unique spin on food and family fun to Henderson.

The wildly popular entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle is breaking ground on its first Nevada location. Coming to the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, Chicken N Pickle is a three-acre, multi-level, unique indoor/outdoor experience.

Its features include a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, several pickleball courts, a variety of yard games, a dog park and much more!

According to a press release, Chicken N Pickle claims it will create more than 200 permanent jobs in Henderson, be a valuable community partner, host fundraisers, events and donation drives, as well as offer recreational opportunities and other community-benefited uses.

The Chicken N Pickle website says the location is set to open in late 2023.