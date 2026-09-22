New grant for UNLV study on e-bike and e-scooter crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV is using a more than 650-thousand dollar grant to continue their research in preventing e-bike and e-scooter related injuries and fatalities on our roads.

Numbers published by UNLV's Traffic Safety Research Safety Research Group show that Emergency Department's nationwide treated 380,000 e-scooter and 115,200 e-bike injuries between 2017 and 2024.

We've also reported on the alarming uptick of e-bike and e-scooter related injuries here at home. Sunrise Hospital's Trauma Center said that they'd already treated twice as many e-bike and e-scooter related injuries from the start of the year through August than they did in all of 2025.

WATCH|UNLV grant to help identify factors behind e-bike and e-scooter related injuries

Ebike Injury Study

Dr. Deborah Kuhls, Associate Dean of Research at UNLV's Schol of Medicine and Chief of Trauma at UMC, says there are a number of factors that have led to the increase of injuries on our roadways. That includes availability and accessibility, a lack of safety features on the devices, and the fact that they're marketed towards all ages including children.

"Honestly, everyone who gets into a crash of this type, when we talked to them they just didn't realize like how potentially dangerous it can be," said Kuhls. "I don't think these devices are going to go away, they're going to continue, so we need to provide a safe space, safe regulations in terms of like helmet use."

Kuhls says the ongoing research into these injuries will help, not just to see how e-devices are affecting safety stateside, but also help guide prevention efforts, public education, and future traffic safety initiatives.

"There really has to be a public awareness and education campaign to make sure the public is aware. And I think this is a good start, making sure people know, 'hey, this could really seriously injure you'," said Kuhls.

If you're interested, you can find more of the group's findings on traffic safety here.