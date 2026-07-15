LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New numbers from Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Center show an alarming uptick in e-bike-related injuries in our Valley.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan breaks down the numbers:

Sunrise Hospital raises alarm over concerning e-bike injury trend

The trauma center says they’re treating an average of 65 e-bike-related injuries every month.

In all of 2025, the hospital saw 254 e-bike injuries. So far this year, they’ve already seen 424 injuries, and, if the trend continues, the hospital projects they’ll see nearly 800 e-bike-related injuries by the end of 2026.

John Pope, vice president of Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Center, says around 30% of injuries they’re seeing and treating have been children.

“Kids ride these things by themselves, but they also ride them with other people. So it's really a large number of children," Pope said. "So when you look at adults and helmet use, we're looking in the 20% to 30% of those range that we can even confirm wear a helmet, and kids are much the same. We have noticed recently that maybe just a few percent higher of children actually wear a helmet compared to adults, but it's still a really low number across."

In addition to helmet use, Pope says there seem to be a number of factors that have led to this increase.

He says accessibility and availability of e-bikes, the fact they’re a cheaper mode of transportation, and that more people are out on our roadways in the summertime are all possible factors.

So how can you keep yourself and your loved ones safe when it comes to e-bikes?

AAA has these safety tips and recommendations:



Know the safety features of your bike and how fast it can go

They recommend children between the ages of 9 and 12 not ride e-bikes that can travel more than 10 miles an hour

Always wear a properly fitting helmet

Make yourself visible on the road

Obey both traffic rules and e-bike laws

Sunrise also has this message for drivers on our roadways:

“Knowledge is power," Pope said. "Learn what you're riding, learn what the safety gear is, make sure you wear a helmet because that's gonna be one of the biggest life-changing things you can do. And then, on the other side, the drivers out there, those of us who already are in cars, remember you can't hear these things coming and you can't see them. Drive defensively and make sure you pay attention."