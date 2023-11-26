New dual-branded hotel coming to Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials are continuing to add new projects to Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas. That includes a brand new dual-branded hotel.

North Texas real estate developer Jackson-Shaw is in the process of developing the AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin. The two hotels are under one roof, which will be located on the south side of South Grand Central Parkway and Symphony Park Avenue between the World Market Center and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The development will feature 441 guest rooms, 322 will be at the AC Hotel while 119 will be at The Element. There will also be 18,025 square feet of ballroom and meeting space and seven entertainment suites with an outdoor pool and terrace. The project is expected to provide about 150 full-time and 50 part-time jobs.

"Symphony Park is an exciting and transformative development in Las Vegas, aimed at creating a mixed-use urban environment that blends culture, green spaces, residential living, and economic opportunities to enhance the city's downtown district," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement. "Jackson-Shaw's dual-branded hotel is a welcome addition to the dynamic area."

This development is in addition to two new luxury apartment buildings from the Southern Land Company, and the Cello Tower at Origin at Symphony Park by Red Ridge Development. The City Parkway Garage is also being added onto, which means it will be closing at midnight on Nov. 30. Crews are working on adding three floors of parking, which will equal about 480 new parking spaces.

As for the Jackson-Shaw development, it's scheduled to break ground in January 2024 and open in late 2025.