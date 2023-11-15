City Parkway Garage closing on Nov. 30 due to construction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parking around The Smith Center could be challenging for the next couple of months.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas officials said the City Parkway Garage, which is located at 350 South City Parkway, will close at midnight on Nov. 30 so crews can expand the garage.

According to the city, three floors of parking are being added to the garage, which is about 480 new parking spaces. It will also have a vehicle bridge connecting it to the garage on 500 South Main Street, which is across from City Hall.

"As Symphony Park and downtown Las Vegas business growth continues, additional parking will be needed," said Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear. "We continue to add parking spaces downtown to support local businesses and improve the customer experience."

The project is expected to cost $29.7 million and is being funded by the City of Las Vegas.

The garage is not expected to reopen before March 2024 and additional construction on the project is scheduled to run through December 2024.

The Smith Center

Any motorists with monthly parking privileges at City Parkway Garage will have those privileges temporarily transferred to the Promenade Garage, which is located at 355 Promenade Place, which is one block west of City Parkway Garage. That starts on Dec. 1.

The Symphony Park pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks will remain open throughout the construction process, according to city officials, However, in January, from Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., they add there will be intermittent delays that will last about 15 to 20 minutes.

Meantime, the City of Las Vegas Parking Services Office is being temporarily relocated to 416 North Seventh Street, starting on Monday, Nov. 20.