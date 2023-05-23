Two new luxury apartment buildings break ground at Symphony Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two new luxury apartment buildings have officially broken ground in Downtown Las Vegas.

On Thursday, Southern Land Company officials said the buildings are situated on two contiguous parcels of land that span more than five acres. It's situated near the Grand Central Parkway, across from World Market Center Las Vegas, and just north of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Officials said the buildings will total more than 730,000 square feet and include 545 luxury apartment homes.

"Downtown Las Vegas has long been a thriving mecca of hospitality, business activity and innovation, especially within Symphony Park," said City of Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman. "We are thrilled to welcome two additional Southern Land Company apartment buildings to Symphony Park, bringing needed residential opportunities to downtown."

The buildings will include one-bedroom and two-bedroom units along with penthouses that range from 570 to 3,160 square feet. Amenities include lounges, dog runs, fitness centers, yoga rooms, pools, outdoor bars, and grills.

Construction for both projects is expected to take about 27 months with the project estimated to wrap up in 2025.