Cello Towers: First residential Las Vegas high-rise in a decade breaking ground

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' first new residential high-rise in over a decade is finally breaking ground.

As the Cello Tower project moves forward, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman gathered today with local officials to unveil a first look.

Organizers say it will offer 240 residences, including eight penthouses. Luxury amenities including a pool, a pet spa, and entertainment, kitchens, as well as retail, dining and public spaces.

It is all part of Origin at Symphony Park. The first pedestrian-friendly shopping and dining district being built in downtown Las Vegas.

Mayor Goodman expressed her excitement on the area being a hot spot for locals.

"It's a center of culture, of life, where all roads come down to the center of town through I-15 to LA to Arizona—coming through the 515, so this is a place where people should live and work and have a wonderful time."

Construction for the units is expected to start this winter and be completed in the fall of 2026.