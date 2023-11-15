Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Cello Towers: First residential Las Vegas high-rise in a decade breaking ground

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Artist rendering of incoming Cello Towers project
First look at Cello Towers
Las Vegas leaders introduce the Cello Towers project
Posted at 10:31 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 01:31:17-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' first new residential high-rise in over a decade is finally breaking ground.

As the Cello Tower project moves forward, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman gathered today with local officials to unveil a first look.

Organizers say it will offer 240 residences, including eight penthouses. Luxury amenities including a pool, a pet spa, and entertainment, kitchens, as well as retail, dining and public spaces.

It is all part of Origin at Symphony Park. The first pedestrian-friendly shopping and dining district being built in downtown Las Vegas.

Mayor Goodman expressed her excitement on the area being a hot spot for locals.

"It's a center of culture, of life, where all roads come down to the center of town through I-15 to LA to Arizona—coming through the 515, so this is a place where people should live and work and have a wonderful time."

Construction for the units is expected to start this winter and be completed in the fall of 2026.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH