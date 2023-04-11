Attorneys present evidence in case against man accused of killing 4-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer will appear in court for a discovery hearing on Tuesday morning.

This comes after Brandon Toseland of Las Vegas, 35, appeared in court in March to be assigned a new public defender.

The body of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez was discovered by police after his mother sent her daughter to school with notes begging for help tucked into her shoe. Police said it appeared the child had been dead since early December.

Toseland has pleaded not guilty to 12 felonies, including murder, child abuse, kidnapping, and battery domestic violence. In October, a Las Vegas grand jury returned an indictment, adding two additional charges to the case related to his girlfriend's daughter.

The indictment came after a drawing from Mason's sister was presented to a jury, showing Toseland choking the 7-year-old with the caption, "He is choking me!"

