Man accused of killing 4-year-old faces new charges after child's drawing shows him 'choking' her

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A grand jury reviewed a heartbreaking piece of evidence in the case against Brandon Lee Toseland, a Las Vegas man accused of murdering his girlfriend's son and hiding the 4-year-old's body in a freezer.

A new exhibit in the case is a drawing by the boy's now 7-year-old sister that appears to show Toseland "choking" her.

The girl drew two figures, a man and a girl. Arrows label the man as "Brandon" and the girl as "me." "Brandon," frowning, has his arms wrapped around the girl's neck and appears to be lifting her off the ground. At the top, the child captioned the drawing, "He is choking me!"

Clark County Eighth Judicial District Court A child's drawing and testimony before a grand jury were used as evidence to charge Brandon Toseland, 35, with two additional counts of felony child abuse this month. Toseland stands accused of murder in the death of a 4-year-old whose body was found in a freezer at his home in February.

Toseland, 35, was already facing at least 10 felony charges in connection with the murder of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez and allegations that he kidnapped Mason's mother and held her against her will.

On Oct. 5, a Clark County grand jury returned an indictment charging Toseland with two additional counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment for abusing Mason's sister.

According to the indictment obtained by KTNV, Toseland is accused of choking the girl, identified by her initials, on two separate occasions. In one instance, prosecutors allege Toseland choked the girl with a vacuum cord. In the other instance, they say he used his arm.

13 Action News FILE — Brandon Toseland appears in court.

Mason's body was discovered by police after his mother sent her daughter to school with notes begging for help tucked into her shoe. Police said it appeared the child had been dead since early December.

Toseland now faces 12 felony charges in the case, including:

