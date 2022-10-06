Clark County Grand Jury adds additional charges against Brandon Toseland

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New developments in the case of Brandon Toseland the man accused of killing his girlfriend's son and putting the body in a freezer.

A Clark County Grand Jury has added two additional charges against Toseland involving the girlfriend's daughter.

State says Brandon Toseland went to 'incredible lengths' to hide death of boy found in freezer

Records allege Toseland choked the girl with his arm and in another instance, last year, choked her with a vacuum cord.

He has pleaded not guilty on those charges Toseland's jury trial date has been set for December 5.