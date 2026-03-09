New art museum opens in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new museum, the Southern Nevada Art Museum, has opened its doors in downtown Las Vegas.

The museum has more than 500 paintings by 88 artists, ranging from local and contemporary artists to Old Masters.

The museum's first official opening to the public was on Friday, March 6. Their grand opening is slated for mid-May.

The Southern Nevada Art Museum features an outdoor patio known as the 9th Island Art Garden, meant to honor the Hawaiian community and culture in Las Vegas.

The museum is currently going through the process of being officially accredited through the American Alliance of Museums. Accreditation by the AAM represents the highest standard for museums in operations, collections stewardship, governance, education and public service.

The museum is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.