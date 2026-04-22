Nevada's first AI movie studio plans $5 million training facility for Las Vegas businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The future of Hollywood movies and television is happening in Las Vegas, where the owner of Nevada's first artificial intelligence movie studio says businesses must adapt to AI or be left behind.

Steven Diamond is the owner of Lumovex, an AI media company specializing in marketing, brand advertising, and cinematic storytelling. Diamond said Lumovex plans to build a $5 million training facility in Las Vegas to lead AI training for corporations and businesses worldwide.

"It will be very exciting to a lot of corporations around the country to have that go-to place where they know and trust...and have their teams trained there," Diamond said.

Diamond teaches online classes to businesses and brand makers across the country about how to use AI. He expects the transition over the next 18 months to two years will be massive.

"People need to understand that this isn't something that's coming. It is something that is here. It's now. And if you don't have the right training under your belt, you're going to fall behind, and ultimately, it's going to affect your pocket," Diamond said.

Diamond tells me he thinks AI will not replace jobs, but rather skill sets, requiring humans to level up.

"It's not that AI is going to replace your job; it's going to replace your skill set. So, you as a human being will still be needed, but you need to level up your skill set, which is why this training facility that we're building is so important," Diamond said.

Hollywood has already started using artificial intelligence. Lumovex has produced cinematic films and micro-dramas, including "Pursuit of Pearl" and "Blood Moon." Diamond said production costs come way down by using AI.

Diamond said just this year, actor Matthew McConaughey took proactive steps to protect himself in the new AI world.

"We're getting top-name actors who are coming to us and saying, 'How do we do what Matthew McConaughey did?' And so we're advising them on how to protect their image and their likeness," Diamond said.

Diamond thinks the future of hiring an actor will be through their name, likeness, and image.

"The future, you'll have a talent agency that will be more like a licensing agency, so if you wanted Matthew McConaughey, you would come to that specific licensing agency, and you would license his name and likeness and all of the data assets to be able to put in your film," Diamond said.

Diamond and his business partner, Kerri Zane, have been getting advice from the founders of E! Entertainment Television, Larry Namer and his partner Alan.

"50 years of global television distribution, so you know when you have that kind of experience behind you, it really helps and my business partner Kerri Zane, she's an Emmy Award-winning showrunner at the very top of the Hollywood food chain for 30 years," Diamond said.

Diamond said big brands are calling because they want storytelling to connect deeper with target audiences, rather than just using content creators.

"Brands want to connect on an authentic level, and I think social media by and large was kind of superficial, and I think it served a good purpose for a while, but right now what people are looking for is authenticity," Diamond said.

Lumovex is already using AI for business cards with AI videos and video game trailers to pitch ideas.

"Listen, people aren't ready for what's about to happen," Diamond said. "The transition that's going to happen over the next 18 months, particularly to two years, is going to be massive."

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