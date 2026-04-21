LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Steven Diamond, a former star of the Netflix show "Tiger King 2," is bringing the future of filmmaking to Las Vegas as the owner of Lumovex, the first artificial intelligence film company in Nevada.

Diamond has been in the entertainment industry for most of his life and frequently gets asked how he transitioned from "Tiger King" to AI. Today, his company specializes in marketing, brand advertising, and cinematic storytelling.

"That's the side that has really blown up," Diamond said.

Steven Diamond talks about his role in building the future of AI storytelling as the owner of Lumovex:

From Tiger King to AI: Inside the launch of Nevada's first artificial intelligence film company

Diamond told me a major problem with current AI content is that much of it looks fake.

"If you can watch a video clip and go, 'That looks like AI,' then it's garbage. It's what we call in the industry 'AI slop,'" Diamond said.

To combat this, Lumovex focuses on high-quality AI production, which Diamond says has helped the business grow significantly over the past two years.

"So what we do is 100 percent cinematic, movie quality — just like filming a movie in a traditional way, except we use AI to create that cinematic look and feel at a fraction of the cost," Diamond said. "But what we use AI really for is scale. And it allows us to create content much faster."

The company produces a wide range of content, from micro-dramas like "The Life of the Lazy" and "Amityville" to cinematic films like "Medusa" and "Pursuit of Pearl."

Beyond traditional storytelling, Diamond says there is high demand for AI talent to replace human actors, and Lumovex specializes in creating digital spokesmodels and influencers for businesses.

"You don't have, you know, any of the costs that would be traditional with actresses or actors, and so you can own that influencer or that spokesmodel for your business," Diamond said.

I asked Diamond if Lumovex could show me what television news might look like one day. He demonstrated this capability by generating an AI version of a news anchor delivering a broadcast.

KTNV Demonstrating Lumovex's capabilities by generating an artificial intelligence news anchor delivering a broadcast.

Diamond told me Lumovex can take a host, spokesperson, or reporter, have them walk and talk, and place them in any global destination without viewers being able to tell the difference.

Diamond believes businesses must adapt to the changing media landscape. He says companies that fail to incorporate some form of artificial intelligence soon will just as soon be left behind.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

