Nevada Youth Sports facility forced to temporarily close after fire in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fire over the Fourth of July weekend caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to a Nevada Youth Sports facility in southwest Las Vegas, forcing the organization to close its doors until further notice.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo heard from officials with Nevada Youth Sports about the damage to the building:

Nevada Youth Sports facility forced to close after fire in southwest valley

Fire crews responded to the facility near Patrick Lane and Sunset Road in the southwest valley early Sunday morning. Investigators believe illegal fireworks may have sparked a fire on the roof of the building.

Jane Ramos, chief administrative officer for Nevada Youth Sports, said she learned of the fire through her landlord.

"We were told, I should say, that it might be due to illegal fireworks. However, we don't have confirmation of that yet," Ramos said.

Ramos said surveillance footage may offer clues into what started the fire.

"We found a couple of snippets in our camera footage that allude to maybe some people coming near the facility, setting off some fireworks," Ramos said.

Exclusive video from inside the facility shows a large hole burned through the roof, with charred debris scattered across the floor.

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"There was a lot of structural damage, we have floor damage, we have water damage, we have equipment damage," Ramos said.

No one was inside the building when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

Ramos said the organization spent most of the day reaching out to hundreds of athletes and their families to notify them that Sunday's programs were canceled.

"The biggest damage is not allowing our community to come in here and facilitate our programming," Ramos said.

While the facility remains closed until further notice, Ramos said the organization is working to find other locations for its athletes to play.

"We want to be able to get back as soon as possible," Ramos said.

The fire was one of hundreds of emergencies first responders across the valley handled over the Fourth of July. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reported 106 outside fires and 14 building fires. Crews also confiscated more than 700 pounds of illegal fireworks.

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