Illegal fireworks suspected as cause of fire at southwest valley commercial building

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Illegal fireworks are the suspected cause of a fire at a southwest Las Vegas commercial building early Sunday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded around 1:45 a.m. to the building at 6370 Pioneer Way near Sunset Road.

While on their way to the building, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the roof. Crews arrived on scene and extinguished the fire, which CCFD said was contained to just the roof.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries to civilians or first responders were reported.

According to CCFD, the damage is estimated to exceed $250,000. The department said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined, but illegal fireworks are suspected at this time.